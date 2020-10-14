Amresh joins PRISYM ID to help labelling work

PRISYM ID, a Wokingham-based company in pharmaceutical labelling, has appointed a new software delivery manager.

Amresh Bangalore will be overseeing and coordinating the people and processes behind PRISYM ID’s clinical labelling work.

The company works primarily with medical manufacturers and life science organisations.

It aims to improve patient safety and health outcomes by making sure the information accompanying drugs and medical devices is correct.

And the organisation works on a global scale, providing labelling for more than 10 million products each year.

Steve Grimison, senior vice president in global development at PRISYM ID said: “We are constantly evolving our products and services.

“We welcome Amresh who will play a critical role in helping us to achieve our goals.

“With his extensive and diverse experience in software development and delivery, he will be a valuable asset to the team.”