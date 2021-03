REDROW Southern Counties is expanding its team.

The division has appointed Andrew Smith as Strategic Land Director, to help it make its long-term goals a reality in southern England.

With 18 years’ experience in land development, Mr Smith will join Redrow to progress complex and large sites while looking for new opportunities to grow.

“It’s an exciting time to get back into mainstream housebuilding and become part of Redrow, with its leading position in the market,” Mr Smith said.