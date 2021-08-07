Andy is pedalling from Torquay to the Thames

A BERKSHIRE man is cycling more than 200 miles from Torquay to the Thames, to raise money for a children’s charity.

Andy Ryan will ride from the seaside town in Devon to Wokingham at the end of the month, in a bid to support Dingley’s Promise.

The charity, which has a base in the borough, delivers early years support for children with special educational needs (SEND).

Andy hopes to raise £2,000 for Dingley’s Promise’s Pandemic Recovery Appeal, as a way of celebrating a recent recovery of his own. So far, he has raised nearly £1,300.

“There couldn’t be a more worthy charity to do it for, particularly at this time,” Andy says. “[Dingley’s Promise] does incredible work with children on a local basis who otherwise wouldn’t have any resources for any form of education, so it’s really fantastic.”

He is taking on the challenge following a serious cycling accident 18 months ago, after which it was feared he would never cycle again.

Andy Ryan is pedalling for Dingley’s Promise

Now, he hopes his journey will not only mark his recovery but help families and children with SEND overcome the impacts of the pandemic.

The route will see Andy climb 13,000 ft of elevation — the equivalent to scaling Ben Nevis nearly three times.

He plans to complete the challenge on Sunday, August 29 and all money raised will go towards Dingley’s Promise’s Appeal.

To support Andy’s ‘Road to Recovery’ ride, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andyryan200for2000

Read about the charity’s appeal here: www.dingley.org.uk/recoveryappeal