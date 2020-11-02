ANGELA GARWOOD: Honest motherhood

It’s been nearly 12 weeks since the birth of baby Leo.

He was born on a scorching Saturday afternoon in early August weighing 8lbs 10oz, which was a little larger than I was expecting.

Maia, my seven-year-old was 6lbs 11oz, so I naively assumed that all my babies would be that small. I was brutally mistaken.

Relatively speaking, it was a woman’s dream childbirth experience. There were no complications, no one got stuck, and the enormous baby exited my body the way I’d envisioned.

The room could have been a smidgen cooler, no woman should have to give birth in 33°C heat.

But then no woman should have to grab their partner by the scruff of their Biggie Smalls T-Shirt and demand to be “PUT TO SLEEP”.

I won’t go into the hour-by-hour of my birth story, but I will say it was faster and seemingly more painful than the first time round.

Everything felt like it was on fast-forward from the moment we arrived at the hospital. By this I mean I went from 4-8cm in about 90 minutes.

I did not feel mentally on top of the pain one bit, it was terrifying. I’d done all the same preparation as when I had Maia, practiced all the breathing and visualisations. I skimmed through my birthing book, thinking I still remembered most of it.

But every labour experience is different. And this one had me crying for my Mummy and less-than-politely requesting to be euthanised.

You don’t beg for things often in life but I clearly recall begging for an epidural. I think I wailed. Sadly at 8cm, they deem it “a little too late for that now darling”.

So after only a few hours, I stopped crying, pressed on with the old gas and air, got on my knees, and quietly* pushed my son out.

*I wish, I roared. Then I did all the other things women do after they give birth.

Which brings me to now, almost 12 weeks later.

They say after you’ve had your first baby, after a little while you forget what it’s like. It all becomes blurry and faded, hazed over with the passing of time. Over the months and years, looking back, none of it was really that bad.

I too forgot the agony of childbirth, I glazed over the sleepless nights and I barely remember changing one nappy, let alone hundreds. And now I’m back in the thick of it, I can say with some confidence, there is nothing quite like having a baby.

The adrenaline rush giving birth, the warm and blissful oxytocin-fuelled highs in the days after bringing your tiny person home, the tears that would seemingly come out of nowhere. The breastfeeding, which deserves a whole other column.

My partner and I have settled into a nice little rhythm now. He works during the day and is mostly at home, so helps out whenever he can. Which is brilliant because it means I can shower, put on laundry, grab something to eat, all knowing if Leo wakes up, I have a couple of minutes before he needs my boob.

It also means he can shut down and be downstairs making dinner a minute later, no faffing with lengthy commutes. He does most of the cooking whilst I flail about with the baby, Maia or my third child, the laundry.

Laundry has become a big part of my life. It’s a good thing I get a little kick every time I put a load on, and find the hanging-up part weirdly satisfying too, otherwise you’d think I was a bit sad. Some people travel the world. Others do three loads of laundry a day.

The nights are a healthy mix of hellish and more-manageable. I’m exclusively breastfeeding which means Joel can help with the nappies, but not much else. Mostly his job is to make me laugh.

We’re now 82 days in, touch wood, it’s going as well as it could be.

Baby Leo has settled right into our little family. Maia absolutely adores him and neither of us can remember what life was like before he existed.

This is of course a complete lie, I remember exactly what life was like, we both slept reasonably well and occasionally I did some exercise. Neither of those things happen now.

Our sweet darling truly is a bundle of joy when he’s not pooing on my arm or crying from the bedroom when I’m trying to relax into a wee and yes we can remember a time before him, its just so much more fun with him.