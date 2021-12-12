It’s a Wonderful Life is one of the all-time Christmas film classics.

A story of trial and tribulation, of desperation and of sacrifice and ultimately a reminder of the impact your actions can have on others.

There are many messages we can take from it and, while by the end of it we are left with a warm glow, the question that strikes me is, why did Clarence have to earn his wings? What made him unworthy?

Apparently, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings”.

Clarence refers to having to earn his wings so he will no longer be ‘an angel second class’.

The Bible makes no differentiation, the message of great joy brought by the angels to the shepherds in the New Testament is for everyone.

No one can earn the right to be in Heaven, you simply must believe that Jesus Christ, the Son of God, died on a cross as a sacrifice for your sin, allowing you access to eternity in Heaven.

Clarence brought a message of joy to George Bailey, reminding him that he was loved, valued, and needed – a message that so many people need to hear today.

We don’t need an angel to remind us of this, nor does an angel need to earn his wings to get this message to us, it is a free message – all you have to do is believe, simple really, so what’s stopping you?

Claire Revie from Norreys Church, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham