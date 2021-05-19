Annabelle’s challenges will help Buscot babies

A YOUNGSTER from Twyford is raising money for Babies in Buscot Support, a charity close to her heart, after it helped save her and her two siblings’ lives.

Five-year-old Annabelle Trimble is embarking on 100 ‘Captain Tom 100 challenges’ over the next 100 days, in a bid to raise money for Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS).

From sowing 100 sunflower seeds in a day to completing a 100-piece puzzle, she will be taking on one unique challenge every day with the help of her mum, Jane.

BIBS, which supports special care babies and their families in the Royal Berkshire Hospital, helped Annabelle when she was born eight weeks early, weighing just 4 lbs.

Jane said all three of her children were born premature after she developed preeclampsia, a condition which can cause complications for mother and child.

“All my babies were in intensive care,” she explained.

“They needed constant monitoring, assistance with their breathing and they were fed through a tube until they were able to feed on their own.

“BIBS looked after us like a family throughout and without them, I wouldn’t have my children.”

Since Friday, April 30, Annabelle has completed a whole host of challenges with her mum’s help to raise awareness and support for BIBS.

“She’s loving it so far, and so am I,” Jane said.

“It’s giving us something to work towards and we feel like we’re doing something to help the charity.

“It also helps us spend quality time together — we’re buzzing to do our challenges every day.”

Since starting the challenge, Annabelle has already hit her £100 fundraising target, but Jane said she plans to raise even more money.

“Everybody has been so kind and encouraging — the support has been amazing,” she said.

“It’s spurring us on to do more.

“All we want is to raise awareness for BIBS and help them save more little lives.”

According to her mum, Annabelle was inspired to take on a fundraiser of her own after taking part in a Captain Tom 100 Challenge at school.

Jane said she was ecstatic, because the family had been looking for a way to support BIBS since the pandemic began.

“I’ve been wanting to do something for the charity for years,” she explained.

“We used to visit the hospital every single Christmas and drop off gifts because we think about BIBS literally every day.

“We haven’t been able to visit during covid so I thought Annabelle’s idea was fantastic.”

She said she “can’t put into words” how proud she is of her daughter.

“She’s a very giving, very wonderful little girl and I’m awe of what she’s doing,” Jane said.

“She is so determined and doesn’t give up.”

Now, Jane said she is looking forward to completing the rest of the 100 days with Annabelle and the duo is taking on every challenge as it comes.

“To say the nurses, doctors and BIBS volunteers are incredible people would be a gross understatement,” she said.

“Anyone that’s had a premature or poorly baby in the NICU will know how hard it is, and to have such incredible people supporting you at every turn means much more than words can say.”

“Without BIBS, I don’t know how we would have coped.”

Some of BIBS’ work includes supporting families with loungers and overnight accommodation, as well as supplying equipment needed to support babies in care.

To find out more about Annabelle’s fundraiser, and to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janey-and-annabelles-captain-tom-100-challeng (there is no e at the end of challenge)