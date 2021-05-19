Wokingham.Today

Anne takes up the chains of Earley Town mayor

Anne Bassett
Outgoing town mayor Cllr David Hare presenting to new town mayor Cllr Anne Bassett  

A NEW MAYOR has been elected by Earley Town Council, at its recent annual meeting.

Cllr Anne Bassett, town councillor for Redhatch ward, was presented with the mayoral chain by Cllr David Hare, outgoing town mayor.

Cllr Anne Bassett, who had previously served as deputy town mayor, said she is honoured and proud to be in the position.

“It is a great privilege and  responsibility and I look forward to serving our residents in the year ahead,” she said.

“I would like to  thank our outgoing mayor Cllr David Hare for all his work over the last two years and  particularly for steering the council through this last difficult year.

“It is a credit to our officers, staff and councillors that the work of our council has continued throughout the pandemic, maintaining our facilities and green spaces, enhancing them and making improvements. 

“Earley has a lot to be proud of, not least its community groups and volunteers who have continued to give support to residents throughout.

“As we cautiously take the next steps along the Government’s roadmap,I am hopeful we will return to more normal times.”

Cllr Bassett said she is looking forward to meeting and thanking groups and volunteers who have supported the town.

“I am proud of this community and grateful for the way people have followed the rules  and looked out for each other over the past year,” she added. “I urge everyone to continue to do so and we will emerge as a stronger community as a result.”

At the same meeting on Tuesday, May 4, Cllr Tahir Maher was elected as the new deputy town mayor.

“I look forward to working with our very able mayor Cllr Anne Bassett,” he said. “I would also like to thank our outgoing mayor Cllr David Hare for all the hard work he’s done over these last two years for the residents of Earley.”

Cllr Maher said he was honoured to be granted the position.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

