The Wokingham Paper

Annual Giving Tree Appeal is ready to return

by Jess Warren
Giving Tree at Tesco in Wokingham last year

NEXT WEEK sees the launch of the annual Giving Tree Appeal. Give Wokingham residents the chance to make a local child smile this Christmas.

For nearly 20 years, the generous people of Wokingham and the surrounding area have dug deep to make sure less fortunate youngsters stay on Santa’s list.

The idea is simple, but it sparkles with the true spirit of the festive season – something needed more than ever during the pandemic.

Under Covid-secure conditions, there will be present suggestions which can then be bought and taken (unwrapped) to a Giving Tree.

Big-hearted volunteers then go to work to get the presents to the local charities benefiting from the appeal and make sure they go to children whose stockings might otherwise have been empty on Christmas morning.

Full details – including tree locations and how to take part during lockdown – will be available in next week’s Wokingham.Today.

