Anonymous donor makes it a very happy Christmas

AN APPEAL to help children have a present on Christmas Day was given a boost by a mystery benefactor.

Nirvana Spa received a donation of £1,000 to help The Giving Tree, which works with local charities to get gifts to families of vulnerable children across the borough.

The health centre and spa had been closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, not all of the Giving Tree tags had been taken from the tree.

Giving Tree organiser Gillian Mckernan said: “The donor didn’t want to think that there were going to be children not receiving a gift on Christmas morning, so they generously donated this sizeable sum of money.

“They had also supported The Giving Tree last year by also giving a large amount of money to buy presents for the children.”

She added: “They wish to remain anonymous, so I want to say a massive thank you on behalf of The Giving Tree and the children who received a present to open on Christmas Day.

“You are an absolute star.

“I also want to thank everyone who also bought a gift voucher for a child through The Giving Tree 2020. You have all made so many children happy.”

The appeal will return this November and is supported by Wokingham.Today.