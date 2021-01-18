Wokingham.Today

Anonymous donor makes it a very happy Christmas

by Phil Creighton0
GRATEFUL: Gillian Mckernan with Katie Gregory from Nirvana Spa celebrate a kind donation to the annual festive appeal

AN APPEAL to help children have a present on Christmas Day was given a boost by a mystery benefactor.

Nirvana Spa received a donation of £1,000 to help The Giving Tree, which works with local charities to get gifts to families of vulnerable children across the borough.

The health centre and spa had been closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, not all of the Giving Tree tags had been taken from the tree.

Giving Tree organiser Gillian Mckernan said: “The donor didn’t want to think that there were going to be children not receiving a gift on Christmas morning, so they generously donated this sizeable sum of money.

“They had also supported The Giving Tree last year by also giving a large amount of money to buy presents for the children.”

She added: “They wish to remain anonymous, so I want to say a massive thank you on behalf of The Giving Tree and the children who received a present to open on Christmas Day.

“You are an absolute star.

“I also want to thank everyone who also bought a gift voucher for a child through The Giving Tree 2020. You have all made so many children happy.”

The appeal will return this November and is supported by Wokingham.Today.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

NHS push £600,000 into BAME organ donation campaigns

Jess Warren

IN THE COMMUNITY: Finchampstead care home residents treated to concert from armed forces charity The Not Forgotten

Jess Warren

Eyes down for Elsie’s Bingo Bongo at Twyford pub on Sunday

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Support Wokingham.Today.

Wokingham.Today is a Social Enterprise and aims to ensure that everyone within the Borough has free access to independent and up-to-date news. However, providing this service is not without costs. If you are able to, please make a contribution to support our work.

Click here to contribute.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.