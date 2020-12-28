Another 80 positive coronavirus tests in Wokingham borough

ANOTHER 80 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in Wokingham borough today, as the UK recorded its highest daily total since the pandemic began.

In England and Wales, there were 41,385 positive tests – a massive leap from 30,501 confirmed cases. There have now been 1,999,728 cases of coronavirus in England.

In Wokingham borough, there has now been 3,933 positive tests since the first case was recorded on February 29 this year.

The rate per 100,000 remains at 409.1 – this data is calculated up to five days before the current day by the Government. On September 29, the rate was 23.4 people.

There have been similar increases across the rest of Berkshire, which was placed into Tier 4 Stay At Home restrictions on Sunday, December 20.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 148 cases and its rate per 100,000 is at 585.1.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 139 cases, and has a rate of 484.7 people per 100,000.

West Berkshire reported its highest daily total, with 122 cases. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 356.6.

Reading had 91 positive tests and its rate per 100,000 people is 440.1.

Bracknell Forest had 87 cases, and its rate per 100,000 people is 559 – similar to Slough’s rate.

The data is published daily on Public Health in Berkshire’s website.

A review of the current tiers is to take place on Wednesday, December 30. With cases continuing to rise, it is unlikely that Berkshire will change its tier.