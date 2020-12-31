Another day of record highs for postive coronavirus tests as rate per 100,000 in Wokingham borough shoots up

THE UK has reported another record high for positive coronavirus tests as rates surge across England. And the rate per 100,000 people in Wokingham borough has also reached a new high.

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, the government confirmed that there had been 55,892 positive tests reported today, and a rate of 377 people per 100,000.

Wokingham borough has recorded 130 cases, and the rate per 100,000 people is now at 443. There has now been 4,381 cases since February.

There has also been an update of the number of people who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19: sadly, 11 deaths were recorded between December 12 and 18, and there have been 205 fatalities since the pandemic began.

And there is a similar picture across Berkshire, which was placed into Tier 4 Stay At Home restrictions on Sunday, December 20.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 197 cases and its rate per 100,000 is at 720.2 – this is a slight rise from yesterday’s reported figure of 650.7.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 192 cases up from 137, and has a rate of 556.7 people per 100,000, up from 489.4.

Reading had 94 positive tests – down from 115 – and its rate per 100,000 people is 463, up from yesterday’s 420.9. It has now reported 5,076 cases.

Bracknell Forest had 149 cases, one more than yesterday’s 148, and its rate per 100,000 people is 585.1, up from yesterday’s 526.3.

West Berkshire reported 94, down from yesterday’s 98. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 335.8, up from yesterday’s 318.1, but below Monday’s 356.6.

The Government is encouraging people to stay at home to see in the New Year.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “With our NHS under pressure we must all take personal responsibility this New Year’s Eve and stay at home.

“Now more than ever, we need to pull together to save lives and protect our NHS. If we continue to do our bit by staying at home, we can get through this together.”