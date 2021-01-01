Another new high for positive coronavirus tests in Wokingham borough as rate per 100,000 jumps again

ANOTHER new high for positive coronavirus tests has been reported in Wokingham borough today, with similar figures reported across the county.

The UK reported 53,285 cases and 613 deaths, maintaining the high figures this week. There has now been more than 2.5 million cases in the country.

In Wokingham borough there were 211 cases reported, bringing the total to date to 4,592.

The current weekly rate per 100,000 population is now 459.9, up from yesterday’s 443. On September 29, the rate was 23.4 people.

By comparison, the rate per 100,000 in England is 401.1.

Similarly high figures have been reported across Berkshire, which was placed into Tier 4 Stay At Home restrictions on Sunday, December 20.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 212 cases and its rate per 100,000 is at 720.2 – this is a big jump from yesterday’s reported figure of 585.1.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 150 cases, down from yesterday’s 192, and has a rate of 593 people per 100,000.

Reading had 279 positive tests – up from 94 yesterday – and its rate per 100,000 people is 479, up from 463. It has reported 5,355 cases so far.

Bracknell Forest had 169 cases, up from 149 yesterday, and its rate per 100,000 people is 630.8, up from yesterday’s 585.1.

West Berkshire reported 126 cases. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 347.1, up from yesterday’s 335.8.

Yesterday, the Royal Berkshire Hospital announced a pause in non-elective surgery as pressure on healthcare services increase.

According to the latest data, up to Sunday, December 27, 34 patients were admitted to the RBH, bringing the seven-day total to 152 – an increase of 83, or 120.3%. There are 18 patients on ventilation.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Frimley Park and Wexham Park Slough, have 28 patients on ventilation, and 487 patients admitted.

The figures are published daily on Public Health in Berkshire