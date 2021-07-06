Anti-bullying campaigner Charlie Kristensen wins national award for service

Charlie Kristensen, an 11-year-old boy from Wokingham has been awarded The Diana Award for his anti-bullying work.

Charlie has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts.

It was granted for his mentoring, campaigning and fundraising on a local, national and international level.

The award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

In 2019, he came up with the #CheerUpCharlie campaign, after being mentally and physically bullied severely for over 18 months.

It was partly due to his love of performing.

As part of this, hundreds of performers and creatives from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood identified with Charlie’s story, and inundated him with video messages of support including backstage invitations.

From this, Charlie was inspired to train as an ambassador for The Diana Award, and now gives more than 100 hours each month to others.

“I never dreamed two years ago, going through what I went through, that I’d now be in the position I’m in,” Charlie said.

“To receive a Diana Award is just a dream come true.

“I hope I really can become the change maker for my generation that I want to be.”

Tessy Ojo, charity CEO, said: “We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and all over the globe who are changemakers for their generation.

“We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens. For more than

20 years The Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others.”

Award recipients are put forward by adults who know them in a professional capacity.

Charlie was nominated by his publicist, Alison Duguid, who had to demonstrate Charlie’s impact.

Last spring,Charlie launched a YouTube series called Musical Chairs with #CheerUpCharlie. They featured weekly interviews with high-profile entertainment industry guests, who shared their experiences of bullying.

Last November, Charlie released a fundraising charity single on National Anti-Bullying Week in aid of The Diana Award.