Anti-social behaviour in Sandhurst: police launch bank holiday crackdown

IN A BID to thwart anti-social behaviour in Sandhurst, police have invoked Section 34 powers, allowing them to send home anyone they consider to be using anti-social behaviour in the area.

Thames Valley Police announced the order on its social media pages just before midnight last night, and remains in place until 8.50pm on May Day holiday Monday.

The statement says that its Bracknell and Wokingham neighbourhood police team will be patrolling the area, and residents should expect a larger than normal police presence.

Under the dispersal order, Police can ask an individual to leave the area if they are likely to be involved in anti-social behaviour in Sandhurst or crime. It is an offence to fail to comply.

The order has been invoked because, police say, they have received a number of complaints from residents about youngsters carrying out anti-social behaviour in Sandhurst.

The statement said: “Any groups or individuals that have caused, is causing or is likely to cause anti-social behaviour or behave in a (manner) that causes alarm or distress, will be issued with a Section 35 notice, requiring them to leave the area.

“Any Constable or PCSO can issue a section 35.”

Last autumn, the police invoked a Section 60 order for parts of Sandhurst and Crowthorne for similar reasons, although the force had reason to believe there was a risk of knife crime or gang fights. As with today’s forecasted rain, bad weather helped quell any potential incidents.

At the time, Local Policing Area Commander for Bracknell and Wokingham, Superintendent Felicity Parker, said that the order had had the desired effect in preventing outbreaks of violence, although no weapons had been found.

And she also said that the force would reimpose the Section 60 order if necessary and continue to monitor Crowthorne and Sandhurst with a visible police presence.

“Unfortunately, knife crime is on the up, nationally and locally,” Supt Parker told Wokingham.Today.

“We want to take every opportunity we can to minimise the impact people carrying weapons has on the community.”