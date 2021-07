ANY YOUNGSTERS inspired by Wimbledon can now sign up for Charvil Tennis Camp.

Teqnic Tennis is hosting two junior tennis camps during the summer holidays for children aged six and over.

Held at Charvil Tennis Courts, bookings cost £30 per day or £50 for two days.

The camps run from 10am-1pm on Monday July 26 and Tuesday July 27, and Monday August 2 and Tuesday August 3.

To find out more, contact ed.francis@teqnic.co.uk