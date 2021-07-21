Anyone for tennis?

THE TENNIS rackets came out this month at a Crowthorne care home to mark this year’s Wimbledon.

Pinehurst Care Centre, on Dukes Ride, held a special tournament to celebrate the annual tennis event.

Residents competed in friendly matches throughout the day as the staff set up a small net in the communal area.

“We had a great time having our very own Wimbledon tournament,” head of activities Victoria Pembroke said.

“Some residents took the matches very seriously and enjoyed having a game, while other residents loved just being able to hit the ball over the net.

“It’s great to be able to recreate sporting events that residents may have been involved with and we have many residents who have played tennis at one level or another.”

Ms Pembroke added: “We are now looking forward to our very own Olympics where we will try and recreate as many sporting events as possible.”