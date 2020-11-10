AO open depot in Bracknell

AN ONLINE electrical retailer has opened a new depot in Bracknell.

The Sterling Centre on eastern Road is the home to the 20th warehouse for AO, which supplies home appliances and electronics such as washing machines, cookers, laptops and vacuum cleaners.

The 20,000 sq ft site following on the heels of opening depots in Kent and Yorkshire, and increased demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic seeing people switch to online retailers.

The company says that by expanding its logistics network, it can continue to provide the best possible delivery service across the country.

The depot, known as an outbase, are supplied by main distribution centres in Crewe, Stafford and Stoke, and the aim is to ensure that AO’s stock is never more than an hour away.

Seven jobs have been created at the depot and there will be vacancies for delivery drivers.

David Ashwell, managing director of AO Logistics, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve reached the milestone of 20 depots after opening three new sites in quick succession.

“The rapid expansion of AO Logistics is really a testament to the hard work of our people and we’re proud of how much we’ve grown in the past six months.”

He added: “The eases of shopping online for appliances has really stuck with customers and by owning our own logistics network, we’ve been in the best position to meet this increased demand.

“The new depot is in an ideal location to support our growth as a business – we’ll be able to serve our customers in Berkshire even better than before and it means we’re securing the best infrastructure for the future.”

For information about jobs, visit: www.ao-jobs.com/locations/logistics-depots