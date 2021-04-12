Aparna’s positive fashion for springing back

A WOKINGHAM designer who created her business to support people across the globe has launched her latest collection – and it’s all about staying positive.

Aparna Jain, founder of fashion brand Yuniku London, released a new series of spring and summer wear today.

Inspired by the end of lockdown, she says the collection is “a celebration of positivity”.

“These outfits are a step forward from anything we created last year,” Aparna explains. “The collection is inspired by spring colours, and represents the bounceback of spring now that covid restrictions are easing.”

The series of dresses, loungewear and playsuits is full of floral prints, made out of a handspun fabric called khadi.

“I think each piece is so unique and different,” Aparna adds. “At Yuniku London, we are mindful that everything we do is sustainable, and that’s why we’ve used khadi.

“We just hope that with lockdown easing, this collection brings people some happiness and represents everybody’s resilience throughout the pandemic.”

The spring and summer collection features 11 new pieces, and each item is supporting people on the other side of the world.

The fashion designer founded Yuniku London last year in a bid to help people in need. Her family lives in India, and said a lot of people lost their jobs when lockdown restrictions were brought in.

“My mum was helping people by distributing food and clothes, but that’s not sustainable,” Aparna explains. “So, me and my sister wanted to come up with an idea to help people in the long term.”

Combining her past experience in style consultancy and fashion production, the Wokingham designer was inspired to create her new, ethical and sustainable brand to create jobs for people in India.

“Seamstresses were left without any jobs and they were struggling to feed their families, but now they have an opportunity to sew the clothes which me and my sister design,” Aparna added.

“We just wanted to help people, and it’s been so rewarding.”

Now, Yuniku London’s latest collection is available online.

For more information, visit: www.yunikulondon.com