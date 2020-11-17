The Wokingham Paper

Appeal for witnesses after Saturday night collision on Reading’s IDR

by Phil Creighton0
Police

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two cars were involved in a collision at a busy junction in Reading’s town centre. 

The incident took place around 9.35pm on Saturday, November 14, on the IDR at its junction with the A329 and the A33. 

Thames Valley Police said that the drivers involved both sustained injuries to their neck, hip and lower back and were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.

The vehicles were a black Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Investigating officer, PC Jamie Payne, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists who have dash-cams and were in the local area around the time that this happened to review any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist in our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200376780.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

What’s it like in Wokingham’s new PizzaExpress?

Phil Creighton

CEO joins Thames Valley LEP voluntary sector board

Charlotte King

INTERVIEW: Sumas president Mark Ashwell eyes promotion after agreeing Bracknell groundshare deal

Tom Crocker
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.