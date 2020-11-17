Appeal for witnesses after Saturday night collision on Reading’s IDR

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two cars were involved in a collision at a busy junction in Reading’s town centre.

The incident took place around 9.35pm on Saturday, November 14, on the IDR at its junction with the A329 and the A33.

Thames Valley Police said that the drivers involved both sustained injuries to their neck, hip and lower back and were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.

The vehicles were a black Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Investigating officer, PC Jamie Payne, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists who have dash-cams and were in the local area around the time that this happened to review any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist in our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200376780.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”