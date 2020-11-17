Appeal for witnesses after teenager victim of attempted robbery in Wokingham town centre

A TEENAGER was threatened by a gang wanting to steal his mobile phone. The incident took place in Wokingham town centre last week.

Now Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The victim, a 14-year-old, was walking in Broad Street towards the railway station at around 5.20pm on Monday, November 9.

Police said that he was approached by a male followed by a group of approximately four people.

They then shouted at him before demanding that he hand over his mobile phone. He was then hit on the back of his head.

The victim sustained reddening and a lump to the back of his head which did not require hospital treatment.

However, he was able to run away and nothing was stolen during the incident.

Investigating officer PC Victoria McNicholas, of the Priority Crime Team based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has any information which may assist our investigation”.

An 18-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested the following day on suspicion of attempted robbery and was released on police bail until Monday, December 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 43200368009. A report can also be made on the police’s website.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.