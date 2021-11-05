Wokingham.Today

Appeal for witnesses after Woosehill house theft

by Phil Creighton0
Police Picture: Phil Creighton

BURGLARS broke into a Woosehill home last month, stealing a large quantity of jewellery.

The incident took place on either Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23.

The victims said that a number of windows in the house had been opened, possibly by the thieves. They gained entry through a window at the back of the house.

Thames Valley Police said they are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or had any camera footage or information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police, by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210484094.

