Appeal for witnesses following attempted robbery in Palmer Park

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident in Palmer Park.

At approximately 6pm on Tuesday, October 12, a teenage boy was the victim of an attempted robbery.

According to the force, he was sat on the swings near the children’s play park when he was approached by a man who threatened to steal the boy’s bike, or he would stab him with a broken drinks can.

The boy then hit the suspect with his bike, causing the man to run off near the Pakistan Heritage Centre on London Road.

The offender has been described as a middle-eastern man with dark olive skin, aged in his twenties.

He is believed to be approximately 5ft 10ins tall with brown facial hair on his chin and cheeks.

He was wearing a light grey tracksuit top with dark grey side panels, dark grey or black tracksuit bottoms and a black shoulder strap worn diagonally across his body.

Mark Sainsbury, police staff investigator at Reading police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward following this robbery.

“I am particularly interested in speaking with a group of men who were playing volleyball in the park who assisted the victim after the incident.

“You can make a report online or call 101, quoting reference number 43210460613.”

People can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to make an anonymous report.