Wokingham.Today

Appeal launched to find man suspected of setting a Wokingham church on fire

by John Wakefield0

A man has been arrested by police. We have removed the original image attached to this story. Please do not call 999 – call 101 if you have any further information

READ MORE: ARSON ATTACK: ‘Nothing changes – we will continue to support community’ pledges rector after suspect arrested

POLICE have launched an urgent appeal to trace a man who is suspected of attempting to set a Wokingham church on fire, asking people to call 999 if they see him. 

This afternoon, the man pictured visited St Paul’s Church on Reading Road. 

Thames Valley Police said that he is suspected of causing arson and criminal damage between 2pm and 3.30pm. 

The church has been open for people to use for reflection and prayer. 

Thames Valley Police: “(If you have) any sightings of this male please call 999 and quote 1351 of today’s date.

“Any information on who this could be, please call 101 with the same reference for information like his name or home address.”

Related posts

PLASTIC FREE HOME: Recycling Myths, Mistakes and Misunderstandings

David Lamont

Woodley United Ladies clinch the title in style

Tom Crocker

Holme Grange pupil fluent in success at language challenge

Gemma Davidson
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.