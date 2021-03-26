Appeal launched to find man suspected of setting a Wokingham church on fire

A man has been arrested by police. We have removed the original image attached to this story. Please do not call 999 – call 101 if you have any further information

POLICE have launched an urgent appeal to trace a man who is suspected of attempting to set a Wokingham church on fire, asking people to call 999 if they see him.

This afternoon, the man pictured visited St Paul’s Church on Reading Road.

Thames Valley Police said that he is suspected of causing arson and criminal damage between 2pm and 3.30pm.

The church has been open for people to use for reflection and prayer.

Thames Valley Police: “(If you have) any sightings of this male please call 999 and quote 1351 of today’s date.

“Any information on who this could be, please call 101 with the same reference for information like his name or home address.”