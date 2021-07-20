APPEAL: Missing Shinfield man may be trying to walk to family via M4 warn Thames Valley Police

POLICE are appealing for help in tracing a missing man from Shinfield.

Lloyd Phillips, 44, was last seen last night at around 8.30pm on Shinfield Road.

Mr Phillips is a white man with short dark hair, dark brown eyes, of slim build and approximately 5ft 6in tall.

Police said he has distinctive teeth and dark stubble.

He may be wearing a grey T-shirt with black jogging bottoms and may also be wearing a jumper.

Mr Phillips has no access to a vehicle or public transport and so is likely on foot.

It is believed he may be trying to reach family in Newbury and will attempt to walk that way, and could be on the A4 or M4.

He has previously been found in Maidenhead and walking on the M4.

Investigating officer PC Ellen Wood-Griffiths, based at Loddon Valley police station, said he is very concerned for Mr Phillips’ welfare.

“He may be trying to find his family address in Speen, but his sense of direction is not good and although he is known to walk long distances, we are very concerned for him,” PC Wood-Griffiths said.

“I would urge anybody who knows of Lloyd’s whereabouts to please contact police urgently on 999, quoting reference number 43210321237.”

She urged drivers along the M4 and A4 to please check their dash-cam footage to see if it has captured a man matching Mr Phillips’ description.