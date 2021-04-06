++UPDATED ++ FOUND SAFE AND WELL Appeal to find Maidenhead man last seen at Wokingham station

UPDATED: Thames Valley Police say that Mr Firth has been found safe and well. Our original story is below.

AN APPEAL has been launched to trace a man last seen at Wokingham’s train station in the early hours of Easter Monday

Mark Firth, 21 and from Maidenhead, is 6ft 1 in, of stocky build, and has dark hair.

Thames Valley Police said that he was wearing dark green jogging bottoms and top, a navy “puffa” style jacket, and black trainers with blue trim.

He is known to frequent Bracknell and Wokingham and was last seen at the station in the town centre around 1.15am on Monday, April 5.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ash Mahmood, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Mark.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen someone matching his description or if anyone knows where he is to please come forward.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43210142917.”