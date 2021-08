A TEENAGER with links to Reading and Wokingham has gone missing and police are appealing for help to find her.

Aleighsha Fay-Lawrence is 15 and was last seen four days ago.

Thames Valley Police said that in addition to her local connections, she has links with London too.

They are appealing for help tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 43210367947.