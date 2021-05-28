Application submitted for 43 homes and Lidl store in Lower Earley

AN APPLICATION has been submitted for a new housing estate and food store in Lower Earley.

Developer Lower Earley Properties has proposed 43 new homes and a Lidl supermarket off Meldreth Way, and has joined forces with housing association Sovereign Housing on the multi-million pound project.

Last year, Lower Earley Properties cleared the woodland site, previously known as Swallows Meadow, to prepare it for future development.

Swallows Meadow has been shredded by the developer Picture: Steve Smyth

In February 2021, it then hosted a virtual consultation to share its plans with the community.

Now, Lower Earley Properties is seeking planning permission for a range of one- to four-bedroom homes, comprising 40% affordable housing. This includes 12 social rent homes, and five shared ownership dwellings.

The estate would also include pedestrian and cycle links to connect the homes with the existing community.

It has also proposed a new Lidl store and car park with 115 spaces, including parent and child spots, dedicated disabled parking bays, and electric vehicle charging spaces.

Lower Earley Properties believes the proposal would improve retail choice for local shoppers, as well as create new jobs for residents.

Andy Jansons, managing director of parent company Jansons Property, said he is pleased to welcome Sovereign Housing to the scheme.

“Having both Lidl and Sovereign Housing on board is a big vote of confidence in our plans,” he said.

“I’m grateful to everyone who took part in our public consultation and believe our plans represent a great opportunity for us to deliver new homes and investment in Lower Earley.”

James Mitchell, Lidl’s regional head of property, said the new store would create approximately 40 new jobs.

Andrew Fallon, head of land at Sovereign Housing, added: “The plans for 43 new homes at Lower Earley will provide much-needed housing for local people.”

A CGI of the proposed Lidl store that could become part of a development mooted for Swallows Meadow

Earlier this year, Wokingham Liberal Democrats launched a petition to stop the proposed development.

Cllr Clive Jones, leader of Earley Town Council and ward councillor for Hawkedon, said he will continue to oppose the plans.

“The petition has got more than 900 people against the development,” he said. “Those people who live nearby do not want this.

“We want Swallows Meadow to be left as green space.”

Cllr Jones added: “We’ve got plenty of houses and we’ve got plenty of opportunities to go shopping.

“The pandemic showed us just how valuable green space is.

“This is an attempt to make several million pounds out of our local green space.”

