Applications for school places open in Wokingham borough

APPLICATIONS for children starting school, or moving to junior school, in Wokingham borough opened a the weekend.

Children born between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018, will be eligible for a school place in reception from September 2022.

In addition, children currently in year two at one of the borough’s infant schools are eligible for a transfer to junior school.

Parents are encouraged to visit the school admissions hub on the council’s website.

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services, said: “We have a lot of information on our school admissions hub, and I would encourage parents and carers to take some time to look through, find out about the different options available and understand how spaces are allocated to make the most of their application.”

The council website school admissions hub opened for applications on Saturday, November 13.

It will remain open until Saturday January 15, 2022. Applications made after the closing will be considered late, which may affect what school is offered.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/schools-and-education/school-admissions/starting-infant-or-primary-school-ages-4-5