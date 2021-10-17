Applications open for Reading Buses’ next charity of the year

READING BUSES is appealing to the public for help finding its next ‘charity of the year’.

The travel operator is calling on residents to nominate an organisation to be supported in 2022.

Jake Osman, Reading Buses marketing and communications manager, said: “We know that charities have, like all sectors, been hard hit by the pandemic and need a lot of support.

“We are therefore looking to start a new partnership in 2022 with a dynamic charity that can benefit from our local presence.

“Ideally we are looking for a local charity or a national charity with a strong local presence.”

Reading Buses will support its ‘charity of the year’ throughout the next year with social media posts, screens and posters on buses and routes, and fundraising events.

“The main fundraising activity is our popular open day which we are looking forward to re-starting in July 2022 following the cancellation of the previous two years due to Covid-19 restrictions,” Mr Osman added.

“The open day provides the bulk of the year’s fundraising with the company, generating around £10k for our charity partner.

“In addition, we also encourage our employees to fundraise for the Reading Buses charity of the year as well.”

“This is a golden opportunity for one of our local charities to benefit from a superb event as well as the enthusiastic endeavours of Reading Buses employees.”

To make an application, visit: www.reading-buses.co.uk/coty