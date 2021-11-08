Apply for as many energy payment schemes as possible says Citizens Advice Wokingham

RISING energy prices this winter are a cause for concern, said Citizens Advice Wokingham.

The organisation is trying to raise awareness of the different grants and funding initiatives residents are eligible for, before the temperature drops further.

It comes as the number of residents contacting Citizens Advice over energy and fuel problems or debts increased significantly last month.

Two weeks ago, applications opened for the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

It entitles some residents to a £140 credit on their electricity account October and March.

Delivered through energy companies, Claire Oughton, advice and operations manager at Citizens Advice Wokingham, is urging residents to check if their energy supplier is offering the money.

Eligibility falls under two different brackets, a core group and a broader, discretionary group.

Anyone that receives the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit is part of the core group.

Residents who have a low income may meet their energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme, in the broader group.

The way to apply differs depending on how residents qualify for the discount. But both groups must actively apply for it. The core group does not receive the £140 automatically.

Ms Oughton said the credit often arrives in springtime, and means residents have to find the money to pay their winter bills at the time.

“People still have to meet that payment,” she said. “And they have to reapply every year.”

She said it would be better if the core group’s information was held on record, and applied automatically each year.

“It would be better if gas and electricity providers kept that information. Reapplying each year relies on someone having access to the internet. We know a lot of our clients don’t have easy access, sometimes just through their phones.”

Ms Oughton said Citizens Advice Wokingham can help residents apply for these payments through arranged appointments.

“We want to get as many people on it as possible,” she said. “We know it’s going to be tough this winter.

“It will be hard for the poorest members of our community.”

She encouraged residents to take advantage of other schemes too.

These include the Cold Weather Payment, which pays £25 to residents if the average temperature in their area is recorded as, or forecast to be, 0°C or below for more than seven consecutive days.

Anyone on Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Universal Credit or support for Mortgage Interest is eligible.

There is also the Winter Fuel Payment, which will give residents born on or before September 26, 1955, between £100 and £300 to help you pay for heating bills.

It applies to anyone receiving the State Pension or receiving another social security benefit. It does not include residents receiving Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Child Benefit or Universal Credit.

There is also additional energy vouchers that Citizens Advice can refer residents to Wokingham foodbank to collect.

Mr Oughton said the schemes are “sticking plasters” and do not resolve a wider issue.

“The Government needs to take a good look, and make it better for people,” she said. “You don’t want to be worrying about heating your home.”

Ros Croy, volunteer Research and Campaigns Co-ordinator at the charity said they will be holding some pop-up events to promote the various schemes available.

The team also gathers evidence about any issues residents have applying for the schemes, which is then used to inform national campaigns.

Beyond the schemes available, Citizens Advice is encouraging residents to make small changes at home, to save energy.

Advice includes switching off televisions and other electronic devices, instead of leaving them on standby, washing clothes on a lower temperature, and only filling the kettle with the water needed.

The organisation said turning down the main thermostat by 1°C degree can save around £60 a year. And reducing shower times by one minute can save £75 a year in a family of four.

It also urged residents to invest in good insulation if they can afford to, or ask their landlord to, if renting.

For more information about the various schemes, visit: www.gov.uk

Residents can contact Citizens Advice Wokingham for more information at: citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk