ARBORFIELD FIRE: Charities launch appeal to support households made homeless by blaze

by Phil Creighton0
arborfield
The fire brigade checking the remains of a block of flats at The Calvary in Arborfield Green Picture: Phil Creighton

A NEW fund has been launched to help support residents made homeless by the fire in Arborfield Green yesterday. 

The blaze, which gutted a block of flats in The Cavalry, was brought under control by firefighters and sparked a major support operation. 

Thirty three households have been left homeless as a result. 

Charities and church groups joined forces to offer support and help, aided by Wokingham Borough Council and Arborfield Green teams. 

Bohunt School has been pressed into use as a temporary refuge and other residents rallied round to offer rooms, clothes and support.

SHARE Wokingham, Wokingham Foodbank, The Cowshed and Church @ The Green have opened a base at the Arborfield Green community centre where beddings, clothes, food and phone chargers are available. 

Donations came from Morrisons in Woosehill, Tesco Wokingham and Cook in Wokingham, which supplied some frozen foods. Thames Water provided bottled water and a business brought some burgers and chips for people to eat. 

Staff are also around to offer a listening ear if needed. 

And in a further extension of the work, the charities have this evening launched a GoFundMe appeal, aiming to raise £3,000.

Since being launched, it has already received more than £350 of donations. 

For more details, or to give, log on to: https://gofund.me/92890fbf

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

