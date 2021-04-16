Arborfield Green blaze broke out in roof of new build development

IT HAS been confirmed that the fire in Arborfield broke out in the roof of an apartment block.

Yesterday afternoon, fire crews were called to The Cavalry, a new-build development in Arborfield Green, at 2.19pm.

Fire crews are still on site. Picture: Phil Creighton

A spokesperson for Savills, the managing agent for The Cavalry, has confirmed the blaze started in the roof area of one of the buildings.

The emergency services evacuated all residents and animals safely, and charities have been providing ongoing support to those in need since yesterday afternoon.

Picture: Phil Creighton

A spokesperson for Savills said: “Savills can confirm a fire broke out in the roof area of one of the buildings earlier on Thursday.

“The building was evacuated and all residents and staff are safe and accounted for.”

Picture: Phil Creighton

They said emergency services are still on the scene, and restrictions are in place.

“Those residents who have been unable to access their homes have been found emergency accommodation, and significant community efforts from a local school and charities working with site staff have provided further support to the residents,” the spokesperson added.

“Due to the nature of the incident, we are unable to provide any further information at this time, but please be assured that the health and safety of those impacted is of utmost priority.”