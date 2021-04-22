CHARITIES from across Wokingham borough have pulled together to support residents made homeless by last week’s fire in Arborfield Green — and they have raised more than £2,000 so far.

The blaze, which tore through a block of flats in The Cavalry last Thursday, has left 19 households without homes.

On Thursday evening, a group of charities and churches banded together to coordinate a community response, and they are now appealing to the general public for help.

‘We’re starting to run out of supplies’

One of the charities contributing to the relief effort is The Cowshed, in Hurst, whose team has been distributing clothes and essential items.

Following the fire, the charity provided double duvets, pillows, blankets and towels to those who lost their homes to the blaze.

It has since been busy kitting residents out with new clothes and essentials, but has been running out of supplies.

“We had to go shopping at Primark on Sunday,” Sally Russell, the charity’s CEO, explained.

“We ran out of underwear and other essentials for families.”

Ready to help: Sue Walsh helps sort out bedding for residents of Hayloft House. Picture: Phil Creighton

She said the fire has left a lot of people “in shock”.

“It was very sad,” she added. “One family came in on Saturday who, from what I can gather, had only lived in their flat for a few weeks and they lost everything.

“It’s been very emotional listening to people and hearing their stories.

“We’re just trying to support them as best as we can, giving them clothes, a cuppa and someone to talk to.”

And Ms Russell has praised her charity’s volunteers for their work over the past week.

“The staff and volunteers have been incredible,” she said. “They’ve all worked evenings and weekends to try and catch up, and we’ve continued our normal service right the way through.”

A wider community response is in motion

The Cowshed has also been working alongside SHARE Wokingham, Church @ the Green, Wokingham Foodbank, First Days Children’s Charity and Finchampstead Baptist Church to support a wider community response.

Claire Revie, from SHARE Wokingham, said the charities sprung into action quickly on Thursday evening after hearing about the fire.

“It’s been a good response,” she said. “We’ve all pulled together.”

Last week, SHARE Wokingham put together a range of food parcels for residents with the help of the foodbank and Church @ the Green, before setting up a response unit at Arborfield Green Community Centre.

Over the past few days, Church @ the Green has continued to act as a “focal point” for those in need.

Ministry trainee Phil Rowlandson has been busy inviting people in to gather as many supplies as they need.

“Here at the centre, we’re compiling the resources provided by all the other charities,” he explained. “Anything that is brought in is being redistributed out to the community.”

This includes fresh and frozen food.

Ms Revie is also working with Savills and Citizens Advice Wokingham to support residents affected by the fire.

“Some people didn’t have contents insurance, so we’re trying to establish what people need,” she explained.

“We’ve also set up a Citizens Advice freephone at the community centre so residents can access advice.

“We’ve moved some supplies into a Savills showhome too, which are currently on the doorstep for people to collect from if needed.”

‘Please help if you can’

Now, Ms Revie is urging residents to donate to SHARE Wokingham’s fundraiser to support residents in need.

Last Thursday, it launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise £3,000 for the families — and so far, the charity has raised £2,300.

“There’s been an amazing response already,” Ms Revie said. “One of the things people do in Wokingham is rally, which has made a huge difference.

“But there’s going to be a long-term impact for Arborfield Green residents, psychologically as well as mentally, and they will need as much support as they can get in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Ms Revie said the money raised will be distributed equally between the households, to spend on whatever they need.

The Cowshed is also asking the general public to show its support by donating a Primark gift voucher, or purchasing an item from the charity’s Amazon Wish List.

Ms Russell said this will enable the charity to continue offering residents essentials items.

“The problem we have when getting donations from the general public is that we have to quarantine, wash and iron everything,” she said.

“In a crisis situation we have to be reactive, and a week to wait for donations to be ready is too long.

“What we need is changing daily, so it makes sense for us to go and buy what we need in that moment.”

To view The Cowshed’s Amazon Wish List, visit: www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/ZUMH3LRIY1Y0

To donate to SHARE Wokingham’s fundraiser, visit: gofund.me/191b71b5