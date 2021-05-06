AN investigation is continuing into the blaze at Arborfield Green last month.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said it cannot yet provide a clear timescale for the site inspection at Hayloft House, on Millard Place.

A spokesperson for Savills, which manages the building, said it is working with experts to understand the cause of the fire.

“Access to the second floor continues to be prohibited pending structural engineer advice on clearing entry to this area to allow the investigating officers and forensic teams to be able to work safely on the second floor,” they said.

In the meantime, all residents have been offered alternative accommodation within The Cavalry development.

They added: “All affected residents were offered hotels, food vouchers, alternative accommodation, rent refunds for time without accommodation, transferred tenancy rights, furniture at discounted prices, and previous rents honoured for comparable properties.”

They said the company is “hugely grateful” to the organisations in the community who have also supported residents.

“We are working hard to try and allow residents to gain access to their properties to recover possessions where possible,” they added. “Our onsite team continues to work with those residents who have been rehoused to support them.”

Savills has also put in place a Waking Watch, where a trained person continually patrols all floors and the exterior perimeter of the building to monitor the fire risk.

This was advised by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and security is in place as well.