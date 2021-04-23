Arborfield Green fire: Savills thanks emergency crews and community for ‘unwavering support’

THE ESTATE agency that manages Hayloft House has thanked the emergency services and the Arborfield community for their “unwavering support” following the fire last week.

Savills, which manages all of the privately rented flats at The Cavalry, said it is extremely grateful for the support of Bohunt School, Share Wokingham, Wokingham Food Bank, Church at The Green and the borough council.

With a full-time onsite team, Savills staff were there when the fire took hold.

“These individuals together with additional support personnel remained on site through the incident and in order to assist the residents,” a spokesperson said.

“Alternative accommodation was secured for all affected residents on the evening of the fire.”

This included empty apartments and nearby hotels — depending on preference.

Some residents chose to stay with friends or family that evening.

The agency said permanent rehousing is being sorted for 39 residents affected, and some arrangements have already been finalised.

The 14 households in Saddle House, next door to Hayloft House, were also evacuated

on Thursday evening.

On Saturday, they returned to their homes, after the fire service had inspected the building and declared it safe.

The spokesperson added: “We were incredibly grateful to the emergency services who were extremely efficient as was the help from many local support groups.

“Our residents have shown incredible levels of patience, dignity and resilience through this extremely difficult event.

“Our thoughts are very much with all of those who have been impacted by this incident and we will continue to do all we can to support and assist.”

Savills said it was too soon to comment on the future of the block, but said plans will be shared with residents at an appropriate time.