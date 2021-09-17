Arborfield Green siblings split after one denied Farley Hill place

A BROTHER and sister in Arborfield are alternating who is late to school.

Chiara Argieri said her two children, Tommy and Bella, are at different schools primary schools, resulting in an hour-long commute each morning and afternoon.

Tommy joined Farley Hill in September last year for Year 1, prior to the school moving from Church Road to Baston Road.

“We live in Barkham Place in Arborfield and we were not in the catchment, so we got a place at the end of Reception and moved him from Gorse Ride knowing that Farley Hill would take over the Arborfield Primary in 2021,” Ms Argieri explained.

With the school a 15-minute walk from home, the family hoped to walk or cycle the journey each day.

Ms Argieri said she assumed Bella would also be given a place at Farley Hill because her brother was already there, and the family live close to the site.

“Unfortunately the council didn’t accept that and she didn’t get a place,” Ms Argieri said.

A spokesperson for the borough council said when Tommy was given a place, the family were informed that it was not within their designated catchment area and that having a sibling at the school would not guarantee a place.

They added: “We have informed the parents of places available where both children could attend the same school, within their catchment area, which the parents have not taken up.”

In the first week of term, Ms Argieri said the journey to take both children to school is an hour-round trip, due to traffic congestion.

“Obviously I can’t be in two places at the same time, so one child will be late and [last week] it was Tommy.

“Reception told me that I will be in trouble and I should send him to Breakfast Club – but why should I?

“It’s not my choice and not my fault.”

Ms Argieri said she will not be waking her son earlier and paying £3 per day for him to go to the morning club “to cover a poor decision made by the council”.

The situation has left Ms Argieri and her family feeling helpless.

“We have been in touch with the council again to know when the catchment area is changing, but the answer we get is that they have no plans to change it and they are still compliant.

“It’s ridiculous that local people can’t use the local school,” Ms Argieri added.

She believes the borough council is ignoring the impact the decision has on families.

The spokesperson for the borough council said it follows a subscription criteria, which sets out who has priority for places, when there are more applications than places.

“The criteria is readily available on our website with the priorities by which children are allocated spaces, with children with specific needs and who live in the catchment area ranking higher than children outside of a catchment area with siblings in the school,” they added.

Ms Argieri added: “We should encourage children in the community to make the community — make friends who live nearby and grow with them.

“It’s disgusting that we need to drive them around when we could save the planet and improve our mental health by walking or cycling.”