Arborfield joins fun with armed forces play day

THE NATION’S first Forces Playday took place with some help from Arborfield earlier this month.

Annington, which owns housing connected to Arborfield Garrison, helped fund the country’s first armed forces play date on Wednesday, August 4 to get youngsters outdoors.

It followed research by PlayDay that revealed just over one fifth (21%) of children play outside regularly.

Annington partnered with the Armed Forces and Playing Out, a parent and resident-led movement, to launch the day which encourages children from service families to venture outdoors.

Jane Harsham, corporate responsibility manager at Annington, said: “The Armed Forces have been the unsung heroes of the past year and their children have played their part too, with thousands having dealt with greater periods of parental absence.

“Sponsoring the first national Forces PlayDay and providing military communities with the opportunity to reconnect through the celebration of children’s outdoor play has provided important relief at this time. We hope everyone has a great summer.”

Forces Playday also saw military communities reconnect in a bid to boost morale amongst families.

Annington Forces Playday

Annington estimated the campaign helped 8,500 children at more than 70 Army, Navy and RAF bases across the UK.

It also sponsored the project to help military bases buy equipment and toys for children, including skipping ropes and chalks, and to train military personnel to supervise play sessions.

Alice Ferguson, co-director at Playing Out, added: “I would like to thank Annington on behalf of Playing Out and all the military children that are benefiting from play streets this summer.

“Playing outside and being part of your community is an essential part of a happy healthy childhood and it’s fantastic that Annington and the Armed Forces are supporting this to happen”.