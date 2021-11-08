Wokingham.Today

Arborfield man charged with murder following Tilehurst stabbing

by Jess Warren0
police
Forsenic police are at Romany Lane in Tilehurst after a man died on Sunday night Picture: Steve Smyth

AN ARBORFIELD man has been charged with murder following the Tilehurst stabbing.

Tuviah Thompson-Hordle, 18, of Brant Close, Arborfield, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.

It comes as Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit continue to investigate the murder of 22-year-old Reece Heffernan from Tilehurst.

Thompson-Hordle is the fourth person be be charged in relation to the stabbing on Sunday, October 31.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Our thoughts remain with [Reece Heffernan’s] family at this difficult time and we continue to support them.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Church notes: We need human contact

Guest contributor

Wokingham Borough Council pledges offer of help for residents facing debts

Jess Warren

New entrance complete for Woodley SEND school

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.