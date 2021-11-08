Arborfield man charged with murder following Tilehurst stabbing

AN ARBORFIELD man has been charged with murder following the Tilehurst stabbing.

Tuviah Thompson-Hordle, 18, of Brant Close, Arborfield, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.

It comes as Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit continue to investigate the murder of 22-year-old Reece Heffernan from Tilehurst.

Thompson-Hordle is the fourth person be be charged in relation to the stabbing on Sunday, October 31.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Our thoughts remain with [Reece Heffernan’s] family at this difficult time and we continue to support them.”