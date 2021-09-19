Arborfield pupils shaves head for Breast Cancer Now

AN ARBORFIELD student has raised £1,800 with a dramatic cut.

Amy Goodsell, who is in Year 10 at Bohunt Wokingham, shaved her head at the end of the summer term to fundraise for Breast Cancer Now.

She was inspired by her then-boyfriend’s mum, Debbie Quinn, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“I just wanted to do something to help,” she said. “Too many women suffer from this horrible disease and the more people who help out, the quicker we can get rid of this in the future.”

Amy said Debbie’s diagnosis spurred her on.

“I wanted to do this for a while, but I was too scared to do it,” she said.

Amy said it took the last two months to get used to the new length, although it has started to regrow.

“It had to be at least a grade two to come back to school,” explained Mum, Sarah.

A former hairdresser, she was tasked with the responsibility of the big cut.

“It was a bit weird,” Sarah said. “I hadn’t quite realised how long it had gotten.”

Following the cut, Amy was supported by teachers at Bohunt, and family-friends, who donated to her JustGiving page.

“There’s been lots of support from the school,” Sarah added. “That’s been really nice.”

She had initially aimed to hit £300, but made six this figure.

For more information, or to donate, visit: bit.ly/3BRt5E3