Arena Reading officially opens after £10 million transformation

This week saw the official opening of Arena Reading by Keith Baker, Wokingham Borough Mayor, who was joined by Gary Cranford, Economic Development Officer, for Wokingham Borough Council.

This exciting state of the art centre provides an inspirational working environment and flexible offices from 2 to 500 desks.

Cllr Keith Baker commented: “I’m extremely pleased to be invited to this brand new building owned by Arena Business Centres.

“It’s an amazing facility that’s really flexible and can cater to almost anyone’s requirements whether they are a small SME or a large corporate.”

Arena Reading is conveniently located in Winnersh Triangle and within a short walk of the train station, it becomes Arena’s 10th location across Berkshire, Surrey, Hampshire and Dorset.

Purchased by Arena in 2019, the former Microsoft Head Office has undergone a £10 million transformation.

It is now welcoming its firm clients including Evertz, Yoh Solutions, Inomize and Olax Engineering Consulting just to name a few.

