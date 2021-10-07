Arjuna Yoga: Patanjali the Guru – Part one

Back in Yogic times, thousands of years ago, a Sage or Seer wrote a book called THE SUTRAS.

The Sutras are a collection of threads..a terse expression of a truth, principle or observation.

Kat Belton a qualified Yoga teacher and Massage Therapist

By doing the asanas. (THE POSTURES) the mind is quietened so that we can attain higher consciousness or SAMADHI (bliss). Patanjali explains that once the mind is properly restrained, then “the seer” or the “soul, the true self” can rest in its own nature.

“Tatah pratyakakcetanadhigano pyantarayabhavasco” (Sutra 1.29)

Translation: Thereafter, the aspirant gains direct experience of inner being. Thereafter obstacles also vanish forever.”

In chapter 2 Patanjali talks about THE KlESHAS (causes of suffering). He talks about how we are able to make a start on our practice using RAJA YOGA (Royal Yoga) so that we can achieve higher consciousness.

Patanjali defines yoga as: “Yoga scritta vritti nirodhad” Yoga is the restraint of the modifications of the mind stuff” .

I think that Patanjali was amazing because he formulated his wise teachings and the philosophy of Yoga into sutras or threads.

These threads could be remembered as they were passes on verbally as there were no books at the Time. They were passed on to students so that they could be discussed in more detail and understood in the forests of India.



The Sutras are a short work, but they are very important and just as relevant to our Yoga Practice together as then.