Arjuna Yoga: Yoga And Immunity And The Power Of Never Zero

Hello dear readers,

This is the first of many columns from me, Kat Belton a qualified Yoga teacher and Massage Therapist.

I am pleased to be working with Wokingham. Today as Health and Fitness writer and I hope to bring you interesting articles each week.

I run public yoga classes in Wokingham as well as Retreats. I also have a thriving massage practice.

This month I am highlighting how your Yoga Practice can help your immunity.

There is no doubt that Yoga is good for your health. It aids the function of all major systems in your body, your circulation, your respiratory system, your endocrine system ( hormones), your elimination system and finally your Immune system itself.

As the new season approaches (autumn/? /winter) with the onset of colds and flu, it is time to strengthen that immune system. Some of the best asanas ( postures) to practice are Downward dog, Bridge and a forward bend.

I have explained that yoga is a Science for better health. It provides strength, positive energy, positive thinking and a strong immune system. So YOGA is the best energy for life.”

So it’s September, which is a bit like January. Everybody starts with a burst of excitement and takes up something new be it yoga or painting or anything else that is new. But more often than not those good intentions fall by the wayside with life or work-life getting in the way.

This is when we need to practice never zero. Even if it is only ten minutes that’s better than nothing so, just do something.