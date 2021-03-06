Wokingham.Today

Armchair detectives wanted as Shinfield Players return with online murder mystery

by Phil Creighton0
Shinfield Players
Jane Minchin from the Shinfield Players - one of the cast taking part in its murder mystery evening

MURDER mysteries can make you walk a virtual tightrope, looking for clues in unexpected places.

And now a Shinfield-based theatre group is preparing to launch a high flying crime to solve in a special virtual event.

There has been a murder in a travelling circus, and there’s a chance for viewers at home to crack the case.

The Shinfield Players have a reputation for organising murder mystery evenings during non-covid times.

Now it is returning with an online version, taking place using the Zoom video conferencing software on Saturday, March 13.

The am-dram group is inviting participants to watch the action and then cross-examine suspects.

A spokesperson said: “Enjoy the talents of our players as they sew the seeds of an intriguing mystery with a murder which needs solving.

“This is virtual theatre with a killer twist so book your tickets now.”

The event includes a virtual raffle with 10 prizes up for grabs.

Tickets cost £6 per connection, and raffle tickets are £5 per strip, offering five tickets.

To book, log on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/shinfieldplayerstheatre, email  boxoffice@shinfieldplayers.org.uk or call
0118 975 8880.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Pothole repairs mean Lower Earley Way is closed

Phil Creighton

Best friends Kate and Emma are no longer sisters: one's a cat, the other is a fairy … and a queen!

Phil Creighton

Twyford sax group jam with musical legend Snake Davis

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.