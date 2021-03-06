Armchair detectives wanted as Shinfield Players return with online murder mystery

MURDER mysteries can make you walk a virtual tightrope, looking for clues in unexpected places.

And now a Shinfield-based theatre group is preparing to launch a high flying crime to solve in a special virtual event.

There has been a murder in a travelling circus, and there’s a chance for viewers at home to crack the case.

The Shinfield Players have a reputation for organising murder mystery evenings during non-covid times.

Now it is returning with an online version, taking place using the Zoom video conferencing software on Saturday, March 13.

The am-dram group is inviting participants to watch the action and then cross-examine suspects.

A spokesperson said: “Enjoy the talents of our players as they sew the seeds of an intriguing mystery with a murder which needs solving.

“This is virtual theatre with a killer twist so book your tickets now.”

The event includes a virtual raffle with 10 prizes up for grabs.

Tickets cost £6 per connection, and raffle tickets are £5 per strip, offering five tickets.

To book, log on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/shinfieldplayerstheatre, email boxoffice@shinfieldplayers.org.uk or call

0118 975 8880.