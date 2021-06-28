Armed robbers in Shinfield steal cash from man

A MAN was robbed by three men, one of whom was armed with a knife, in Shinfield last week and police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident took place between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday, June 24.

The victim was a man in his forties and was not injured.

Thames Valley Police said that three men approached him by Shinfield Road Recreation Ground, opposite Cedar Road – the area straddles the Wokingham and Reading border.

The men threatened the victim with a knife and stole £280 cash. The men then left in the direction of Linden Road.

The main offender, who was carrying the knife, is described as a man aged in his late 20s, light-skinned with a shaved head. He was wearing a grey hooded top and jeans, with no mask.

The second offender is described as a white man in his early 20s wearing a T-shirt.

There is no description for the third suspect.

All of the offenders were on mountain bikes.

Investigating officer PC James Packman, based at Reading police station, said: “We urge anyone who might have seen or heard this incident to get in contact with Thames Valley Police.

“Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any injuries however, we take robberies and community safety extremely seriously and are investigating the incident thoroughly.

“If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number 43210279405 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”