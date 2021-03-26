ARSON ATTACK: ‘Nothing changes – we will continue to support community’ pledges rector after suspect arrested

‘NOTHING changes, we will continue to support the community’.

That’s the promise from the rector of a Wokingham church attacked by an arsonist on Friday, March 26.

Between 2pm and 3.30pm, someone entered St Paul’s on Reading Road and set fire to an altar frontal – a specially embroidered fabric that covers the church altar.

They also damaged a banner dating back to Victorian times and also damaged other parts of the fabric.

A painting in the Walter Chapel, the pulpit, the wall above the lectern and the High Altar have all been damaged.

The church building is unaffected and the fire brigade quickly made the blaze safe and no one was injured.

Thames Valley Police launched an appeal to find a man who was featured on CCTV images captured by St Paul’s. They have since arrested a 28-year-old homeless man on suspicion of arson.

In a statement, the force said: “We were called just 3pm to reports of a fire inside the church and following a search of the local area, including from our dog unit, a man was arrested nearby.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

Father Richard Lamey, the rector of St Paul’s said: “We were really saddened to find that someone had come into the church this afternoon and set fire to the altar frontal and the Victorian banner and done some other, quite significant damage to the fabric.

“The building itself is fine and we are really grateful for the speedy and professional response of the Fire Service and the Police, and the support of the local community, which is so welcome and so constant.”

As the church prepares for Holy Week, the build-up to Easter Sunday which starts with Palm Sunday this weekend, he is determined to ensure that St Paul’s carries on as normal.

The church is open daily for private prayer and reflection, while it will be welcoming parishioners for services from this weekend for the first time since the current lockdown began.

Father Richard said: “Nothing changes. We are still doing everything we have been doing since 1864 to serve and support the community, and all that we have been able to do in the last 12 months throughout the pandemic in supporting the Foodbank, the Royal Berkshire Hospital, our schools, our care homes and those in need.

“We will continue to bear witness to God’s love for everybody. Nothing changes.

“Sunday is our first Sunday worshipping in Church in person since before Christmas.

“Our Church building might be scarred but we will be there.”

Anybody with any information regarding the incident, is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43210127821.