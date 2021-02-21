Art contest helps Wokingham-based courier firm celebrate its 30th birthday

A courier is celebrating its 30th birthday with a twist.

Wokingham’s Flight Logistics, which ships art across Europe, has launched a competition to honour three decades of work.

Since 2016, the company has been running its Art On Wheels project, which sees courier vans wrapped in artwork in a bid to bring it out of gallery spaces and to the general public.

Now, it is offering one artist the opportunity to wrap its next van.

With 16 transporters already dolled up by different artists, Flight Logistics is now looking for a “positive and uplifting” piece for its 17th vehicle.

“We are offering one artist the opportunity to get their art seen and enjoyed by the general public, collectors, buyers and gallerists on a daily basis for many years to come,” said Tracey Brown, owner

and managing director of Flight Logistics.

The company will cover the cost of wrapping and fitting the vehicle.

Entries must be submitted by Sunday, February 28 to marketing@flightlg.com

For more information, visit: www.flightlg.com/we-are-turning-30-competition-time