Art gets back on the trail

STUDIOS were bursting with colour last weekend, thanks to the Henley Arts Trail, and it’s not over yet.

Spanning across 40 venues, it aims to showcase the most vibrant and visual arts and crafts scene across Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Chris Harper, from one of the arts trail’s venues, Micklems Farm, said the artists “loved” getting to mingle in person after so long.

“Here at the farm it was very busy, people enjoyed seeing the artwork and with our open studio we made sure that everyone felt safe,” he said.

Visitors followed the socially-distanced one-way system and automatic hand gel dispensers were dotted around the exhibition space.

Mr Harper added: “We think this weekend is going to be even busier, so if you’re visiting Henley this weekend be sure to pay us a visit.”

The Arts Trail is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm at a number of venues, including in Charvil, Twyford and Wargrave.

For more details, visit henleyartstrail.com