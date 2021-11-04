Art lovers enjoy return of Rotary’s charity fair

ART lovers enjoyed a special treat this week while putting a leading charity in the frame.

The Reading Charity Art Fair drew large crowds for its latest exhibition in aid of the Royal Berkshire Hospital Staff Wellness Centre.

{{{image.330266}}}

Around 80 artists showed more than 300 paintings, sculptures and ceramics ranging from £25 to £1000 at Leighton Park School in an event organised by the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Reading Maiden Erlegh.

Rotary member and exhibitor Sarah Shears said the total amount raised was still being counted but previous exhibitions which are run every two years, have raised more than £50,000 for local charities.

“The Royal Berkshire Hospital was chosen as this year’s recipient as it has been a very tough eighteen months for the NHS,” she explained.

“The wellbeing and welfare of NHS staff is essential to the care of all patients. Like many hospitals throughout the UK, the staff members at all levels at the Royal Berkshire Hospital have worked tirelessly with dedication under immense pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To ensure that they get the support they all deserve, a permanent wellbeing centre is being established near to the hospital. It will be a place for them to rest, relax and access services to help them keep well, healthy and motivated. The centre will provide space for holistic therapies, exercise classes and psychological support. Donations and purchases at the Art Fair will add to the funding of these much-needed facilities.”

{{{image.330268}}}

All the exhibited artworks were sold at a fixed price with a percentage going towards the RBH.

“The rooms were busy all day and paintings were selling right up until the close of day which was very encouraging,” added Sarah.

“In addition, there were many wonderful home made cakes and teas and coffee. We are still counting the total amount raised but I can say the exhibition was a great success.”

This year, the Art Fair extended its reach with additional support from Royal Berkshire Hospital and Shinfield Players Theatre which donated a proportion of ticket sales from their show Msic Box – A Review of Musicals.

A number of artists also had their work displayed in September and October in the corridors of the Royal Berkshire Hospital Maternity Block.