Art on display this weekend for Whiteknights Studio Trail

ENJOY an art-filled weekend with the Whiteknights Studio Trail.

On Saturday and Sunday, residents can explore a range of exhibits around the University of Reading — including pieces from a whole host of visiting artists.

So far, organisers have revealed three visiting artists taking part in this year’s trail: Janet Richardson, Heather McAteer and Nina O’Connell.

Ms Richardson, whose work will be shown on Shinfield Road, has 40 years’ experience making jewellery.

Her pieces have been shown in the UK and abroad, including being featured in Vogue and the Dallas Museum of Art.

She said: “I’m so pleased lockdown is slowly been lifted so I can go back to showing my work and teaching my skills to others. I’ve really missed the face to face contact I so enjoy.”

Ms McAteer’s work will be showcased at Leighton Park School, and focuses on identity, history and memory to explore the concept of home.

According to the Trail, her art invokes childhood memories of growing up in Belfast during The Troubles.

“My work reflects a restless search for identity drawing on memories of the fractured landscapes of my youth. I use a limited palette to convey a space which hovers between the familiar and alien,” she said.

And Ms O’Connell, whose work will feature on Talfourd Avenue, is a full-time painter and Batik artist in Caversham.

Using hot wax, she paints dyes to reflect her thoughts and the climate crisis and humanitarian crises, influenced by trips to Peru, India and Egypt.

“It’s great to be taking part in the 21st Whiteknights Studio Trail show which gives me the opportunity to exhibit my new Batik artwork created during lockdown using exciting and experimental techniques,” she added.

The trail is open between 11am and 6pm on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

For more information, visit: www.studiotrail.co.uk