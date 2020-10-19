Art on wheels in Wokingham

A WOKINGHAM courier group has found a new artist for its Art on Wheels project — and this time it’s gone global.

Flight Logistics, which provides art shipping services, launched a project to decorate company delivery vans in 2016.

“Our aim [with Art on Wheels] was to take art out of the traditional, and often intimidating, gallery space and share it with a wider public audience, many of whom would never consider going into a gallery or art show,” said Steve Bodie, head of marketing and communications at Flight Logistics.

Over the past four years, the company has wrapped 14 vehicles, showcasing a variety of different artists’ work as the shipping vans travel up and down the country.

And South African artist Mathias Chirombo was recently selected to have his artwork displayed on the company’s 15th Art on Wheels van — and it has been travelling around Wokingham Borough since the beginning of October.

Born in a family of Shona culture, Mr Chirombo’s artwork is influenced by spirit mediumship.

According to the artist, he explores spirituality through his dreams, and they then become a source of inspiration for his work.

And Mr Chirombo’s piece, called Mwari and the Angels, is now featured on Flight Logistics’ latest Art on Wheels vehicle.

“I am very excited and chuffed about it,” Mr Chirombo said.

“As an artist working with a difficult and thought-provoking subject matter, it helps boost my confidence to know that the work was judged on merit and was chosen because it resonates with the space it navigates.

“As an artist from southern Africa, I am very pleased to have my work out there being seen so far afield and for people to engage with it on different levels.”

To enter into the competition, artists from across the world were invited to submit a piece of their own artwork for consideration.

There were 50 entries overall.

In the past, Flight Logistics has only chosen UK-based artists, but due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the current Black Lives Matter movement, the company decided to invite artists from anywhere and everywhere to take part.

“We wanted to reach out and remove all perceived boundaries in the virtual sense so that any artists, anywhere in the world, could submit an idea or concept,” Mr Bodie said.

“Since 2016, the project has grown in size and significance … 2020 has been a very different year for human kind.”

And the company is currently running a competition in conjunction with its latest vehicle wrap.

Flight Logistics are challenging people across Wokingham to spot their newest van when they are out and about.

They are asking the public to take a picture of the van and upload it onto social media for a chance to win a range of giveaway prizes.

To find out more and to take part in the competition, visit: www.facebook.com/Flightlg